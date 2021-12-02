$1.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) will report earnings of $1.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for BancFirst’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.05. BancFirst posted earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full year earnings of $4.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.89 to $4.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BancFirst.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.06). BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 33.61%. The business had revenue of $119.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.80 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

In other news, EVP Dennis L. Brand purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $272,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 37.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in BancFirst by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BancFirst by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in BancFirst by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in BancFirst by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in BancFirst by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.58% of the company’s stock.

BANF traded up $1.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,860. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. BancFirst has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $77.38.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

