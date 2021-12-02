$1.30 EPS Expected for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) to announce $1.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sun Communities’ earnings. Sun Communities reported earnings per share of $1.16 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sun Communities will report full year earnings of $6.47 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.26 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sun Communities.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS.

SUI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.75.

Shares of NYSE SUI traded up $9.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $195.26. 38,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,940. The company’s 50-day moving average is $193.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.51, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.59. Sun Communities has a 1 year low of $137.43 and a 1 year high of $209.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 101.22%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seeyond increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 0.4% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Sun Communities by 2.3% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in Sun Communities by 3.3% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Sun Communities by 49.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Sun Communities by 8.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sun Communities (SUI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.