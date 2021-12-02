$1.41 EPS Expected for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) to report earnings of $1.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.34. Cboe Global Markets posted earnings of $1.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full-year earnings of $5.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $5.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.51 to $6.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cboe Global Markets.

CBOE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Compass Point upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.67.

CBOE opened at $127.09 on Monday. Cboe Global Markets has a 52-week low of $84.65 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.35.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

