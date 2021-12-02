$1.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to announce $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.85. Synchrony Financial reported earnings of $1.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full-year earnings of $7.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.37 to $7.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $6.99. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 30.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYF. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 147.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 143.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SYF traded up $1.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.56. The stock had a trading volume of 286,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,670,196. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.06 and its 200 day moving average is $48.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The stock has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

