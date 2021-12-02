$1.92 Billion in Sales Expected for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) will post $1.92 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for UFP Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.82 billion and the highest is $2.03 billion. UFP Industries posted sales of $1.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UFP Industries will report full-year sales of $8.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.44 billion to $8.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.80 billion to $8.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover UFP Industries.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI traded up $3.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.32. 259,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,221. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.53. UFP Industries has a 52 week low of $52.45 and a 52 week high of $92.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.76%.

In other UFP Industries news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 1,049 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total transaction of $94,640.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UFPI. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UFP Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in UFP Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

