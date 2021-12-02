$1.92 Billion in Sales Expected for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 2nd, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) will post $1.92 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for UFP Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.82 billion and the highest is $2.03 billion. UFP Industries posted sales of $1.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UFP Industries will report full-year sales of $8.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.44 billion to $8.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.80 billion to $8.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover UFP Industries.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI traded up $3.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.32. 259,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,221. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.53. UFP Industries has a 52 week low of $52.45 and a 52 week high of $92.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.76%.

In other UFP Industries news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 1,049 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total transaction of $94,640.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UFPI. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UFP Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in UFP Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UFP Industries (UFPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.