10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) is Financial Consulate Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,345 shares during the period. 10x Genomics makes up 8.2% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $22,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 85.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in 10x Genomics in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in 10x Genomics in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 100.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in 10x Genomics in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. 77.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of 10x Genomics stock opened at $144.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.11 and a beta of 1.39. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.15 and a twelve month high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.07 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 99.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America cut 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.50.

In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.56, for a total value of $5,981,570.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.49, for a total value of $2,966,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,336 shares in the company, valued at $10,528,028.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,236 shares of company stock worth $35,777,671 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

