12,049 Shares in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Bought by Paragon Capital Management Ltd

Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Stellantis by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Stellantis by 39.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Stellantis by 4.3% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stellantis by 3.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stellantis by 4.1% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Stellantis alerts:

STLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Erste Group started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stellantis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Shares of STLA stock opened at $17.68 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.58 and a 200-day moving average of $19.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Stellantis has a 12-month low of $14.88 and a 12-month high of $21.99. The company has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.67.

About Stellantis

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

See Also: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.