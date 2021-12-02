1,227 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Purchased by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 81.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 568.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 145.5% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

ABNB stock opened at $163.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $219.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $178.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.02. The stock has a market cap of $103.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.50.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 102.24%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. The company’s revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ABNB shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $152.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.14.

In other news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 200,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $39,990,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 145,833 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.57, for a total transaction of $23,999,736.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 388,230 shares in the company, valued at $63,891,011.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 883,021 shares of company stock worth $162,295,703. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

