$124.31 Million in Sales Expected for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) will post $124.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $124.24 million and the highest is $124.37 million. Brandywine Realty Trust posted sales of $126.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $485.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $485.53 million to $485.66 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $510.26 million, with estimates ranging from $508.30 million to $512.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Brandywine Realty Trust.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $120.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.14 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 1.50%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

In other news, Director Michael Joyce sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $105,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tom Wirth sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $68,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

Shares of NYSE BDN opened at $12.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.69, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.83 and a 200-day moving average of $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 475.03%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

