15,654 Shares in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Acquired by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 15,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Korn Ferry by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,510,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,126,000 after buying an additional 374,501 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Korn Ferry by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,264,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,320,000 after buying an additional 238,650 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Korn Ferry by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,022,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,744,000 after buying an additional 175,122 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,135,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,734,000. 92.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

In other news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $745,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,259,500. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KFY opened at $70.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.96. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $39.43 and a one year high of $84.68.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.52 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is presently 11.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Korn Ferry in a report on Sunday, October 24th.

Korn Ferry Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.