1,882 Shares in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Acquired by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer cut American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.14.

In other news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total transaction of $222,224.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMT opened at $258.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $117.93 billion, a PE ratio of 47.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.30. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.34.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 95.27%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

