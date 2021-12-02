19,450 Shares in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 19,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NMRK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the second quarter worth about $133,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Newmark Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmark Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Newmark Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Newmark Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on NMRK. TheStreet upgraded Newmark Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Newmark Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmark Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $15.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.22. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 23.68%. The company had revenue of $788.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.38%.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

Read More: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.