$2.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) will post sales of $2.00 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arko’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.10 billion and the lowest is $1.90 billion. Arko posted sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Arko will report full-year sales of $7.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.32 billion to $7.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.02 billion to $8.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Arko.

Get Arko alerts:

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Arko had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 0.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Arko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of ARKO stock opened at $9.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.02. Arko has a 12 month low of $7.32 and a 12 month high of $11.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.07 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78.

In related news, major shareholder Davidson Kempner Partners sold 988,474 shares of Arko stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $9,795,777.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 32.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARKO. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Arko by 143.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Arko in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Arko in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Arko in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Arko in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arko (ARKO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.