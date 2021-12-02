$2.01 EPS Expected for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to report $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.33. Tyson Foods reported earnings of $1.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full year earnings of $7.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.01 to $7.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.91 to $7.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

TSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.50.

TSN traded up $2.22 on Friday, reaching $80.48. The company had a trading volume of 72,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,021. Tyson Foods has a 1 year low of $62.47 and a 1 year high of $85.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.61.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $498,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,014 shares of company stock valued at $3,484,222 over the last three months. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,511,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,539,000 after buying an additional 1,034,894 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,479,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,273,000 after purchasing an additional 453,465 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,891,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,196,000 after purchasing an additional 29,439 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,692,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,895,000 after purchasing an additional 364,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,792,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,484,000 after purchasing an additional 113,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

