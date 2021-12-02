$2.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) to announce $2.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for ArcBest’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.45. ArcBest reported earnings of $0.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 125.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ArcBest will report full year earnings of $7.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $8.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.56 to $10.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ArcBest.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. ArcBest had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 4.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price target on ArcBest from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ArcBest from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist raised their price target on ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist Securities raised their price target on ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on ArcBest from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ArcBest has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.92.

NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $99.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.64. ArcBest has a 52-week low of $41.22 and a 52-week high of $116.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is currently 4.99%.

In other ArcBest news, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 5,265 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total value of $577,623.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCB. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in ArcBest by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

