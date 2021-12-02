$2.46 Billion in Sales Expected for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) will post $2.46 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Williams Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.35 billion and the highest is $2.58 billion. Williams Companies posted sales of $2.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Williams Companies will report full-year sales of $9.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.53 billion to $10.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $10.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.58 billion to $11.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Williams Companies.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WMB. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.08.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,231,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Asio Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 82,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 30,905 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,265,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 47,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 6,838 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 123,513 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after buying an additional 53,496 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 125,347 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 17,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $26.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Williams Companies has a fifty-two week low of $19.85 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.54. The company has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

Williams Companies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the pipeline company to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

