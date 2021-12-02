21,640 Shares in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the second quarter worth $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the second quarter worth $35,000. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV acquired a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the second quarter worth $35,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the second quarter worth $37,000. 12.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MNMD opened at 1.91 on Thursday. Mind Medicine has a 52-week low of 1.50 and a 52-week high of 5.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 2.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $585.77 million and a PE ratio of -9.55.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed), Inc operates as a neuro-pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and deploys psychedelic medicines to improve health, promote wellness and alleviate suffering. The firm develops a non-hallucinogenic version of the psychedelic ibogaine. The company was founded by Stephen L.

