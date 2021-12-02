21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Shares Down 7.6%

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) dropped 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.64 and last traded at $9.68. Approximately 45,508 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,862,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.48.

VNET has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.40 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of 21Vianet Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.80 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.78.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNET. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 329.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 51.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group in the second quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group in the second quarter valued at $201,000. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

