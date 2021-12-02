$23.31 Million in Sales Expected for CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) to post $23.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $24.61 million and the lowest is $21.60 million. CatchMark Timber Trust reported sales of $30.95 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 24.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will report full year sales of $105.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $105.42 million to $106.31 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $84.27 million, with estimates ranging from $82.42 million to $86.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CatchMark Timber Trust.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. CatchMark Timber Trust had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS.

CTT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup cut shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. B. Riley cut shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.80.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust during the second quarter valued at $49,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTT opened at $7.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.57 million, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.17. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 1 year low of $7.54 and a 1 year high of $12.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

