$3.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) will announce $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.95 and the highest is $3.05. QUALCOMM reported earnings per share of $2.17 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full year earnings of $10.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.20 to $10.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $11.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.20 to $12.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow QUALCOMM.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share.

QCOM has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.50.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $177.03. 13,093,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,241,805. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $122.17 and a 12-month high of $188.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $198.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.80.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,755,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 151,820 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $21,700,000 after purchasing an additional 12,320 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 53,655 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after buying an additional 6,825 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 736,346 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $105,338,000 after buying an additional 80,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 78,987 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $11,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

