3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.83.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

3i Group stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.49. 3,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,784. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.98. 3i Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.92.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2733 per share. This is a boost from 3i Group’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.88%.

3i Group Company Profile

3i Group Plc operates as a private equity and venture capital company. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Scandlines. The Private Equity segment involves in the investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

