$4.49 Billion in Sales Expected for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) will report $4.49 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.43 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.59 billion. Colgate-Palmolive posted sales of $4.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full-year sales of $17.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.45 billion to $17.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $18.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.89 billion to $18.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Colgate-Palmolive.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $11,206,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 146,386 shares of company stock valued at $11,298,048. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,665,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,262,397. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.32. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $74.01 and a one year high of $86.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.51%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

