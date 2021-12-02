$43.93 Million in Sales Expected for Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) will report sales of $43.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cambridge Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $43.20 million and the highest is $44.70 million. Cambridge Bancorp posted sales of $44.88 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will report full-year sales of $173.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $172.27 million to $175.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $181.47 million, with estimates ranging from $175.00 million to $187.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cambridge Bancorp.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.09. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $43.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on CATC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

CATC stock opened at $90.90 on Monday. Cambridge Bancorp has a 12 month low of $67.36 and a 12 month high of $97.57. The firm has a market cap of $633.12 million, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.90%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CATC. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 168,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,004,000 after buying an additional 65,814 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,246,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 317,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,912,000 after buying an additional 22,437 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 95.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 21,617 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 442,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,711,000 after purchasing an additional 15,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.69% of the company’s stock.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

