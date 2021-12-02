43,162 Shares in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Bought by Fulcrum Asset Management LLP

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 43,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,000. Darling Ingredients comprises approximately 1.5% of Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DAR. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $65.07 on Thursday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $47.28 and a one year high of $85.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.08.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on DAR. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.20.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.