56,806 Shares in Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 56,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Perpetua Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,488,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Perpetua Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Perpetua Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,571,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Perpetua Resources by 1,029.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 226,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 206,289 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Perpetua Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $906,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on Perpetua Resources in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Perpetua Resources from $14.50 to $12.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

PPTA opened at $4.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.06. Perpetua Resources Corp. has a one year low of $4.38 and a one year high of $11.60.

About Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources Corp. is an exploration and development-stage company that engages in acquiring mining properties with the intention of exploring, evaluating and placing into production. Its principal business is the exploration, redevelopment, restoration and operation of the Stibnite Gold Project in Idaho, USA.

