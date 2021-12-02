$62.77 Million in Sales Expected for Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) will post $62.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $62.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $63.05 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications reported sales of $58.13 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full-year sales of $245.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $244.70 million to $245.68 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $262.88 million, with estimates ranging from $256.49 million to $269.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $62.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.91 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 434.98% and a return on equity of 2.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shenandoah Telecommunications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shenandoah Telecommunications stock opened at $24.63 on Thursday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $24.55 and a twelve month high of $61.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.23.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.34%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

