6,522 Shares in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MYI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 11.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 9,226 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 13.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 102,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 12,140 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 6.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 979,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,965,000 after buying an additional 55,515 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 16.6% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 24,883 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 101.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.42% of the company’s stock.

MYI opened at $14.63 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.70. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.75 and a 1-year high of $15.19.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.0515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

