$673.50 Million in Sales Expected for Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) will report sales of $673.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Offerpad’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $674.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $672.60 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Offerpad will report full year sales of $1.88 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Offerpad.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OPAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Offerpad in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Offerpad in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Offerpad in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Degiorgio purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 8.40 per share, with a total value of 126,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPAD. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Offerpad in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Offerpad in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Offerpad in the 3rd quarter valued at $434,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Offerpad in the 3rd quarter valued at $477,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Offerpad in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,096,000.

Offerpad stock traded down 0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 6.84. 413,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,421,472. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 8.08. Offerpad has a 52 week low of 6.64 and a 52 week high of 20.97.

Offerpad Company Profile

OfferPad Inc provide tech-enabled platform for buying and selling residential real estate. OfferPad Inc, formerly known as Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc, is based in CHANDLER, Ariz.

