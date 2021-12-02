693 Shares in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Bought by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 432.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the second quarter worth about $100,000. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $89,577.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,000.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

KLIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.40.

Shares of KLIC opened at $58.62 on Thursday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.86 and a fifty-two week high of $75.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.63. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.27.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 41.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.67%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits, high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes, and power modules. It operates through the Capital Equipment and Aftermarket Products & Services (APS) segments.

