$771.22 Million in Sales Expected for Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) will report sales of $771.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $773.50 million and the lowest is $768.20 million. Rackspace Technology reported sales of $716.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will report full year sales of $3.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.01 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rackspace Technology.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $763.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.03 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rackspace Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.15.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 11.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 147,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 15,621 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 1.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 181.7% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 33,149 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 128.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 653,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,535,000 after acquiring an additional 367,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RXT stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,770. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.62 and a 200 day moving average of $16.63. Rackspace Technology has a 12-month low of $13.07 and a 12-month high of $26.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

