$8.90 Billion in Sales Expected for Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) will announce sales of $8.90 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Magna International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.83 billion and the highest is $8.96 billion. Magna International reported sales of $10.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magna International will report full year sales of $36.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $35.97 billion to $36.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $39.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.78 billion to $41.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Magna International.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). Magna International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The company had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

MGA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Magna International in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Magna International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Magna International from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Magna International from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a $68.00 price target on shares of Magna International and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magna International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

MGA stock traded up $3.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.55. 104,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,417,579. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Magna International has a 1 year low of $60.64 and a 1 year high of $104.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Magna International by 41.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 162,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,072,000 after purchasing an additional 47,683 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL increased its stake in shares of Magna International by 116.7% during the second quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Magna International by 1.4% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 108,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magna International by 57.2% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 720,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,680,000 after purchasing an additional 262,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magna International by 69.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

