8PAY Hits One Day Volume of $261,421.00 (8PAY)

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 2nd. One 8PAY coin can now be bought for $0.0914 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, 8PAY has traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar. 8PAY has a total market cap of $5.48 million and $261,421.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.61 or 0.00063135 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.21 or 0.00071279 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.98 or 0.00093916 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,476.57 or 0.07935720 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,668.31 or 1.00457170 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002722 BTC.

8PAY Coin Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

8PAY Coin Trading

