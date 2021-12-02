8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Price Hits $0.0029 on Top Exchanges

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded down 14.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. Over the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market cap of $907,603.40 and $529,618.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000171 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004076 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000667 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000324 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001562 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About 8X8 PROTOCOL

EXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

