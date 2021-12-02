9,654 Shares in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Bought by Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 203.6% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 141,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 94,812 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 5.3% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 1,003.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,205,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,587 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 10.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 5.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 227,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 12,001 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Macy's alerts:

In related news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $76,272.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $40,511.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,765 shares of company stock valued at $158,965 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

M has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Macy’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen upped their price target on Macy’s from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Macy’s from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Macy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE:M traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.58. The company had a trading volume of 131,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,206,451. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.08. Macy’s, Inc. has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $37.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 22.56%.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.