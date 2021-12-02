$966.60 Million in Sales Expected for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) will announce $966.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $958.60 million and the highest is $978.00 million. A. O. Smith reported sales of $834.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full-year sales of $3.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $3.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $4.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for A. O. Smith.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $914.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.31 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 13.84%. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AOS shares. Loop Capital started coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

Shares of AOS traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.08. The stock had a trading volume of 816,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,265. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.74. A. O. Smith has a twelve month low of $52.08 and a twelve month high of $83.60. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.75%.

In other A. O. Smith news, VP Daniel L. Kempken sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total transaction of $190,624.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $74,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,055 shares of company stock worth $9,127,139. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 7,993.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,562,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,912 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,766,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,478 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 176.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,736,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,200 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 166.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,754,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,172,000 after buying an additional 1,095,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth $43,739,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

