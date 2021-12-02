Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.16 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the highest is $1.20. Abbott Laboratories posted earnings per share of $1.45 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $5.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.03 to $5.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $4.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Abbott Laboratories.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, October 8th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.94.

NYSE ABT traded up $1.71 on Friday, hitting $128.45. 174,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,352,681. The company has a market cap of $227.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $105.32 and a 12 month high of $131.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.80 and a 200-day moving average of $120.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.67%.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $2,969,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $819,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,461,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,358 shares of company stock valued at $4,800,252. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABT. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

