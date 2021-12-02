AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Holdings Decreased by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC reduced its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 294.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Societe Generale raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist upped their target price on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities upped their target price on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on AbbVie from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Argus upped their price target on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.58.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $116.91. The stock had a trading volume of 36,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,818,986. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $101.55 and a one year high of $121.53. The firm has a market cap of $206.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.