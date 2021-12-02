Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at Truist

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Truist from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.89% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Acadia Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.29.
Shares of AKR traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.49. The company had a trading volume of 502 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,776. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.29, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.42. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $13.48 and a 12-month high of $23.33.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKR. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 42.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,257,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,585,000 after purchasing an additional 673,302 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 151.2% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,007,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,128,000 after purchasing an additional 606,587 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 2,082.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 496,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,037,000 after purchasing an additional 474,196 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 22.4% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,076,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,388,000 after purchasing an additional 379,929 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 140.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,033,000 after buying an additional 319,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.
About Acadia Realty Trust
Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.
Featured Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve
Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.