Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at Truist

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Truist from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.89% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Acadia Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.29.

Shares of AKR traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.49. The company had a trading volume of 502 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,776. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.29, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.42. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $13.48 and a 12-month high of $23.33.

In related news, Director Lorrence T. Kellar sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $51,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,861 shares in the company, valued at $991,679.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 1,500 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $223,460 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKR. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 42.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,257,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,585,000 after purchasing an additional 673,302 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 151.2% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,007,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,128,000 after purchasing an additional 606,587 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 2,082.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 496,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,037,000 after purchasing an additional 474,196 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 22.4% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,076,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,388,000 after purchasing an additional 379,929 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 140.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,033,000 after buying an additional 319,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

