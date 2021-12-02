Acas LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Acas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Acas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Acas LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,766,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,135,938. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.67 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.01.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

