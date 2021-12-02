ACoconut (AC) Market Capitalization Hits $667,219.02

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 2nd. ACoconut has a total market cap of $667,219.02 and approximately $71,079.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ACoconut has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. One ACoconut coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000443 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ACoconut alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00039594 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000042 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About ACoconut

ACoconut (CRYPTO:AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ACoconut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ACoconut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.