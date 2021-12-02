AcuityAds (OTCMKTS:ACUIF) Trading Down 1.7%

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUIF)’s share price traded down 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.40 and last traded at $3.55. 289,572 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 256,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.61.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.55 and a 200 day moving average of $7.88.

AcuityAds Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ACUIF)

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

