Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) Lifted to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $49.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $33.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ADGI. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Adagio Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Adagio Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Adagio Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock.

Adagio Therapeutics stock opened at $46.35 on Monday. Adagio Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.38 and a 12 month high of $78.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.90.

Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.24). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adagio Therapeutics will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADGI. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Adagio Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Adagio Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $436,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adagio Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY purchased a new stake in shares of Adagio Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Adagio Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $452,000. 39.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adagio Therapeutics Company Profile

Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

