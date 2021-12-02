Adam Daley Sells 100,000 Shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Stock

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Director Adam Daley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $2,113,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of STEM traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.66. 4,532,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,179,271. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.31 and its 200 day moving average is $26.16. Stem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $51.49.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.12.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stem during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stem during the second quarter worth $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stem during the second quarter worth $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Stem by 41.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Stem in the second quarter valued at $46,000. 40.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

Stem Company Profile

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

