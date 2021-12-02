Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) Short Interest Down 45.8% in November

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 477,300 shares, a decline of 45.8% from the October 31st total of 881,300 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADMS shares. HC Wainwright lowered Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.10 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink lowered Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. William Blair lowered Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Northland Securities lowered Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.47.

Shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $376.37 million, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.79. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $9.15.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.21). On average, analysts predict that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADMS. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,279 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovery and development of chrono-synchronous therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. Its products include GOCOVRI, ADS-5012, ADS-4101, and Namzaric. GOCOVRI is indicated for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy.

