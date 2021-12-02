Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) to post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Adial Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Adial Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Adial Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.62) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Adial Pharmaceuticals.

Get Adial Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADIL shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 20th. Litchfield Hills Research boosted their price objective on Adial Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADIL opened at $2.64 on Friday. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $5.08. The company has a market capitalization of $54.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.19.

In other news, Director James W. Jr. Newman purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 25.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 7,831 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 12,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.27% of the company’s stock.

About Adial Pharmaceuticals

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the treatment of alcohol use disorder. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist. The company was founded by Bankole A. Johnson in November 2010 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

Further Reading: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adial Pharmaceuticals (ADIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adial Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adial Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.