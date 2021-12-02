Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.43

Shares of Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.43 and traded as high as C$7.29. Advantage Energy shares last traded at C$7.09, with a volume of 1,080,793 shares trading hands.

AAV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advantage Energy in a research note on Friday, October 29th. CIBC lifted their price target on Advantage Energy to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$9.00 price target on shares of Advantage Energy in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$8.00 target price on Advantage Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.45.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.85.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$110.34 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advantage Energy Ltd. will post 0.8999999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Andy Mah sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total value of C$2,835,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 860,624 shares in the company, valued at C$5,421,931.20.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

