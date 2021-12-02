AdvisorNet Financial Inc Boosts Stock Position in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned 0.25% of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 84,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after buying an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 2,907.8% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 10,032 shares during the period. Savior LLC raised its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 122.2% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 1,940.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 234.3% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 14,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 9,907 shares during the period.

CSB stock opened at $57.90 on Thursday. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $46.40 and a 12-month high of $66.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.70.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%.

