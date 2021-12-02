AdvisorNet Financial Inc Cuts Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,870 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 13,681 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 203.8% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 213.5% during the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 790 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $43.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.36. The firm has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.52. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.39 and a twelve month high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $34.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.39 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 65.19%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WBA shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.53% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

