AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $792,000 Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,729 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in American Express were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. REDW Wealth LLC increased its stake in American Express by 2.5% in the second quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 1.9% in the second quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in American Express by 0.8% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 7,502 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in American Express by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of American Express by 6.4% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,083 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AXP. Stephens boosted their price objective on American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on American Express in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays increased their target price on American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.68.

NYSE AXP opened at $150.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.19. American Express has a one year low of $112.10 and a one year high of $189.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American Express will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.97%.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

