AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 938 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,712 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 938 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $108.66 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $95.92 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.40. The stock has a market cap of $127.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

